TNI Morning News Headlines – June 07, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Muslims in large number gather at mosques to offer namaz on the occasion of Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha.
➡️Odisha Government forms a high-level ministerial committee for the smooth conduct of annual Ratha Jatra festival in Puri.
 
➡️Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Mohan Majhi approved 4 key proposals, including Rs 6,100 crore for the urban development scheme (Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana) to improve urban infrastructur.
 
➡️PM Modi accepts invite to G7 meet after Canadian PM Mark Carney calls.
 
➡️Central Government simplifies General Financial Rules (GFRs) rules for procurement of scientific equipment and consumables.
 
➡️Shlok Tripathi, who threatened to kill Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, has been arrested and handed over to Delhi Police.
 
➡️Congress to launch ‘Samvidhan Bachao Yatra” across Goa from June 8.
 
➡️Indian parliamentary delegation led by Dr Shashi Tharoor had a productive meeting with Senator Chris Van Hollen.
 
➡️US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reaffirmed America’s support for India’s fight against terrorism.
 
➡️10 months after taking over, country’s de facto Prime Minister, Muhammad Yunus announces elections in Bangladesh in the first half of April 2026.
 
➡️BCCI rewards RCB Players with Expensive Bvlgari Watches worth over Rs 4 Lakhs.
 
➡️US, China to hold trade talks in London next week.
 
➡️2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States from June 11 to July 19.
