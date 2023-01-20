WFI President Brij Bhushan to hold Press Meet at 4 PM

TNI Bureau: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will hold a press conference at 4 PM today. He vowed to expose the “political conspiracy” against him by some vested interests.

According to reports, the WFI chief is slated to address the media persons at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh.

It’s believed that he will speak regarding the sexual harassment allegations levelled against by the top wrestlers of the country.

It is to be noted here that the Union Sports Ministry issued a notice to the six time MP after some wrestlers complaint against him. The Wrestlers have staged a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar and sought action against him.

Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur also met some of the wrestlers yesterday and held discussion over the issue.