TNI Morning News Headlines – January 20, 2023

⏺️ Boudh Superintendent of Police suspended 3 police personnel for letting ganja smugglers go scot-free.

⏺️ 733 Dolphins spotted in Gahirmatha Sanctuary of Kendrapara this year, said reports.

⏺️ JMFC court in Bhubaneswar granted permission to Archana Nag to apply for Integrate d Law exam.

⏺️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations today under Rozgar Mela.

⏺️ Kerala Higher Edu Minister R Bindu announces maternity leave of 60 days for women above 18 years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a press conference after 4pm at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj, Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, today.

⏺️ Rupee rises 21 paise to 81.15 against US dollar.

⏺️ Indian women’s hockey team beat South Africa 4-0 for third straight win.

⏺️ 78 dead due to wintry weather in Afghanistan.