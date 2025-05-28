Well marked low pressure area forms over BoB, Odisha Dists on Alert

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast became well marked over the same region and will further intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the system, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Odisha till May 31, prompting the Odisha Government to put all the district collectors on alert.

IMD has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Jajpur today while a ‘Yellow’ alert was issued for the rest of the 26 districts.

IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea from May 29 to June 1 along and off the Odisha coast.