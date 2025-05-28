TNI Morning News Headlines – May 28, 2025

➡️Two women detained for attempting to steal newborn from Balasore district headquarters hospital.
➡️General darshan of the deities to be restricted from 7 pm to 11 pm today due to Banaka Lagi rituals of Holy Trinity at Puri Srimandir.
➡️Puri district administration suspended Water sports activities at Puri beach and demolished office of a boat operator after finding multiple violations of permit conditions.
➡️Well marked low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, to intensify into depression in 24 hours. Heavy rainfall may lash districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Koraput, and Rayagada today.
➡️Cuttack Mayor cancels all leaves of engineers in city till May 31 in view of possible rain due to low pressure.
➡️Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister, Rabi Narayan Naik urges eligible beneficiaries to register for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by May 31.
➡️PM Modi to chair high-level Union Cabinet meeting at 11 AM today.
➡️Former Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait. He was a member of all-party delegation touring West Asia and North Africa. He is stable, under medical supervision.
➡️26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana seeks NIA Court’s permission for phone call with family; NIA Special Court is likely to take up his plea for hearing tomorrow.
➡️Mumbai Rain: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts moderate to heavy downpour today.
➡️After concluding their Singapore visit, all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha leave for Indonesia.
➡️All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offers prayers at a temple in Panama City.
➡️Jharkhand Government transfers 48 IPS officers in major bureaucratic reshuffle.
➡️Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington.
➡️US denies reports of student visa interview pause under Donald Trump administration.
➡️Philippines opens visa-free entry for Indian tourists under new travel rules.
