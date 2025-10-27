Weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi sets World Record; wins Gold At Youth Asian Games

TNI Bureau: Indian weightlifter from Odisha, Priteesmita Bhoi has created the World record in the clean & jerk event while claiming the Gold medal in the 44kg category at the Youth Asian Games on Sunday.

The 16-year-old lifted 92 kg in clean and jerk to set the world youth record, and 66 kg in snatch for a total of 158 kg, securing the top spot on the podium.

Born in Dhenkanal, she was just two years old when her father passed away.

She set a new youth world record of 76 kg in the Clean and Jerk category in the 2024 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in the 40 kg event.

Earlier in 2024, Priteesmita received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Purashkar from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi for excellence in the field of sports.