Cyclone ‘Montha’: Schools shut in 8 Odisha Dists where Red Alert sounded

TNI Bureau: In view of adverse weather conditions likely to be caused by the impact of Cyclone Montha, eight districts in Odisha have been placed under Red alert.
📌All Government, Government-aided and Private schools will remain closed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts on 28th, 29th and 30th October.
📌However, the leave of all officers and employees working under the School and Mass Education Department in the said 8 districts has been cancelled.
📌School buildings can be used as per the requirements of the district administration.
📌School and Mass Education Department directors will open a 24-hour control room in their offices.
📌The district administration can deploy teachers and staff for cyclone management work, if necessary.
📌District Collectors have been directed to ensure safety and well-being of children, mothers including making arrangements for shifting pregnant women to safe locations or shelters.
It is pertinent to mention here that a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has now intensified into Cyclone Montha. It is expected to develop into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, before making landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast.
