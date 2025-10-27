TNI Morning News Headlines – October 27, 2025

📌Cyclone Montha forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to become severe by tomorrow morning.
📌Cyclone Montha: IMD issued orange and red warnings for heavy rainfall activities in South Odisha. Rainfall activities begin Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district.
📌Cyclone ‘Montha’: Odisha govt orders closure of Anganwadi Centres, beaches in multiple districts.
📌Odisha Police Inspector suspended over ‘illegal detention and misconduct’ in Cuttack’s Tangi.
📌Indonesia named as the partner nation for this year’s Bali Jatra in Cuttack city.
📌Indian weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi from Odisha creates Asean and World record in the clean & jerk event while claiming Gold medal in the girls’ 44kg category at the Youth Asian Games on Sunday.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates 22nd Asean-India Summit virtually, raises counter terror, early review of ASEAN-India FTA.
📌ECI issues a reminder to all media platforms and broadcasters regarding strict adherence to the “silence period” and exit poll restrictions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
📌Supreme Court orders presence of Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs on November 3, who have not filed an affidavit in compliance with court’s direction on the issue of stray dog menace.
📌PM Modi urges citizens to join ‘Run for Unity’ on October 31 to honour Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
📌Sensex climbs 272.7 points to 84,484.58 in early trade; Nifty up 88.55 points to 25,883.70.
📌Rupee falls 4 paise to 87.87 against US dollar in early trade.
📌India-China direct flights resume after 5-year gap.
📌Two US military aircraft crash in South China Sea, informs US Navy.
Comments are closed.