Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Reaches 369, Rescue Operations Underway

Kalpetta: The death toll in Kerala’s Wayanad has risen to 369 as rescue efforts continue for the sixth day following a devastating landslide on July 30. Around 1,300 rescuers, including army personnel and forces from the NDRF, Navy, Kerala police, and forest department, are on-site, searching for survivors.

As of Sunday, official records indicate that 206 people remain missing from Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The latest figures show 12 more bodies were recovered from the banks of the Chaliyar River.

According to Manorama News, the landslides destroyed 1,208 houses in the hill district: 540 in Mundakkai, 600 in Chooralmala, and 68 in Attamala. Approximately 3,700 acres of agricultural land were swept away, causing a crop loss of Rs 21.111 crore.

Tragically, 49 children from the region are missing, some of whom were students at Vellarimala GVHSS. School authorities are still determining the number of their students among the missing.