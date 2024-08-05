TNI Morning News Headlines – August 05, 2024

➡️Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Additional Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar Rath in Vigilance net; raids on at 12 places.
➡️IMD issues Orange alert for moderate to heavy rainfall for Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur on Monday.
➡️Kanwariyas throng Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to perform Jalabhishek on the occasion of the third Monday of holy Sawan month.
➡️Wayanad landslide: A sniffer dog of Odisha Police K9 squad leaves for Kerala to help rescue operation.
➡️Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Reaches 369, Rescue Operations Underway.
➡️Ayodhya gang-rape case: ‘Minor girl was raped multiple times, filmed.
➡️India issues advisory for citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh amid violent protests.
➡️Delhi High Court likely to pronounce order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas challenging arrest by CBI and seeking bail in excise policy case today.
➡️Supreme Court upholds Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s decision to nominate 10 ‘aldermen’ to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
➡️Sensex tanks 2,401.49 points to 78,580.46 in early trade; Nifty tumbles 489.65 points to 24,228.05.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to all-time low of 83.80 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Nearly 100 killed, hundreds injured in clashes between protesters and ruling party supporters in Bangladesh.
➡️Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen to play for bronze after going down to Viktor Axelsen in semi-finals.
➡️Indian Hockey Player Amit Rohidas gets one-match ban following his Red Card in the quarter-final match against Great Britain; to miss Semifinal against Germany. Hockey India appeals against the decision.
