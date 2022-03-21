WATCH: Young Boy runs in Night to join Indian Army

Netizens are seen appreciating the young boy's effort and passion for joining in Indian Army. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
young boy
133

Insight Bureau: A video of a boy running in night to join Indian army tweeted by film maker Vinod Kapri is getting viral all over the social media. Netizens are seen appreciating the young boy’s effort and passion for joining in Indian Army.

Vinod noticed a boy named Pradeep running in the night. When he offered him a lift, the boy’s reaction left him stunned.

Related Posts

Former Afghan finance minister now drives Uber in Washington

Shatrughan Sinha takes a dig at PM Modi

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.