WATCH: Young Boy runs in Night to join Indian Army

Insight Bureau: A video of a boy running in night to join Indian army tweeted by film maker Vinod Kapri is getting viral all over the social media. Netizens are seen appreciating the young boy’s effort and passion for joining in Indian Army.

Vinod noticed a boy named Pradeep running in the night. When he offered him a lift, the boy’s reaction left him stunned.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.