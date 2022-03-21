Former Afghan Finance Minister now drives Uber in Washington

A week before the Taliban seized Kabul, Payenda had resigned from his position after President Ashraf Ghani lashed out at him in a public meeting.

Insight Bureau: Khalid Payenda, who was once Afghanistan’s Finance Minister, now makes a living in Washington as an Uber driver. A week before the Taliban seized Kabul, Payenda had resigned from his position after President Ashraf Ghani lashed out at him in a public meeting.

The finance minister didn’t think the government was about to fall, however, he felt he had lost the Ashraf Ghani president’s trust, a news agency reported.

