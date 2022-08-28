India win Asia Cup tie against Pakistan

Insight Bureau: Team India prevailed over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 tie played in T20I format at Dubai. It was a nice battle between the bat and ball, but Indians held their nerves till the end. India won by 5 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya played the anchor role. Jadeja and Pandya showed the grit and determination with the bat.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. It was a good toss to win as the bowlers took full advantage of the conditions, making things easier for the Indian batsmen in the second innings.

Scores:

➡️ Pakistan 147/10 in 19.5 overs (Rizwan 43, Iftikhar 28). Bhuvneshwar 4/26, Pandya 3/25, Arshdeep 2/33.

➡️ India 148/5 in 19.4 overs. Virat Kohli 35, Jadeja 35, Pandya 33*. Nawaz 3/33, Naseem 2/27.