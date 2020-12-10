Sambit Patra’s Car attacked in West Bengal

TNI Bureau: BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra’s car was attacked while he along with some other party leaders including Sanjay Mayukh were travelling in West Bengal.

Window panes of the cars were broken in the attack. A BJP supporter was reportedly injured.

BJP National President JP Nadda’s convoy and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were also attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour.

Earlier, Nadda was shown black flags allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters outside the new office of the party in South Kolkata on Wednesday evening.