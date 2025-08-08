Vote Fraud Allegations: Tharoor asks EC to Act Urgently

TNI Bureau: A day after Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leveled a serious vote fraud allegation against the Election Commission of India (ECI), veteran leader Shashi Tharoor asked the EC to act urgently into the allegations.

“These are serious questions which must be seriously addressed in the interests of all parties & all voters,” Tharoor said adding that our democracy is too precious to allow its credibility to be destroyed by incompetence, carelessness or worse, deliberate tampering.

“@ECISVEEP must urgently act & @SpokespersonECI should keep the nation informed,” the Congress leader demanded.

It is to be noted here that in a presser yesterday Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the poll body is involved in vote fraud especially in three state- Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra- and is helping BJP to win. He also furnished several evidences of the alleged electoral malpractices during the recent polls.