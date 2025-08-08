Rahul holds ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bengaluru; poses 5 Questions to EC

TNI Bureau: Day after leveling the vote fraud allegation against the Election Commission of India (ECI), leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bengaluru.

Addressing the rally, Rahul criticized the Election Commission for asking him to submit an affidavit under oath in response to his allegations of vote theft and working in tandem with the BJP to manipulate the election outcome during the recent Lok Sabha elections especially in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Congress MP said that he had already taken an oath inside Parliament while holding the Constitution and stood firmly by his claim of widespread vote theft.

This part Rahul Gandhi also posed the five following questions to EC:

1. Why isn’t the opposition getting the digital voter list? What are you hiding?

2. Why and on whose orders the CCTV and video evidence are being erased?

3. Why fake voting and tampering with the voter list?

4. Why threatening and intimidating opposition leaders?

5. Tell us clearly – has the ECI now become an agent of the BJP? India’s democracy is priceless – the consequences of its theft will be dire. Now the public is speaking – enough is enough!