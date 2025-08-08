Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab complains against Air India

TNI Bureau: Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab today complained against Air India after facing inconveniences in the flight during his recent journey.

Mahtab, who represents the Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency, met Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and submitted him a memorandum.

Four other Parliamentarians from Odisha were also present during Mahtab’s meeting with the Union Minister.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the memorandum, the Cuttack MP alleged that Air India is flouting the norms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

While narrating his harrowing experience of his journey from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on July 26, the MP alleged that the arliner commits major mistake in providing proper services and security to the fliers.

Not just the flight was late by two hours, but the airconditioner of the flight was not working, the MP alleged while seeking the minister’s intervention to conduct a probe and take the necessary action to solve the existing problems.