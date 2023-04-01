VK Pandian at Madhu Babu’s Birth Place on Utkala Dibasa

TNI Bureau: The 5T Secretary V.K Pandian following the directions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik early morning today visited the birth place of Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das on the occasion of the Utkala Dibasa.

According to reports, the secretary to chief minister Naveen Patnaik made a surprise visit to Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district early this morning. Apart from visiting the cottage of Madhusudan Das, where he used to work and which also houses some of his rare photos and belongings, Pandian paid rich tributes to the son of the soil.

Pandian held a discussion with the local residents and administration and directed the concerned officials to prepare a master plan for the development of the birth place of Das by April 15 and send it for the Chief Minister’s approval.

A single musium complex on birth place and work place of Madhu Babu will be set up. Besides, a 15-feet bronze tall statue will be installed at the site.

Moreover, light and sound show will begin soon. The road connecting the work place and birth place of Das will be developed.

Utkala Dibasa, is celebrated on 1 April in the Indian state of Odisha in memory of the formation of the state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with addition of Koraput District and Ganjam District from the Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.

Madhusudan Das, who was born on 28 April in 1848 in the village of Satyabhamapur which is 20 kms away from Cuttack, played a vital role in the formation of Utkala, the modern Odisha.

Das worked for the political, social and economical upliftment of the people of Orissa and worked as a lawyer, journalist, legislator, politician and social reformer, which is why people called him fondly as ‘Madhu Babu’ and ‘Utkal Gourab’ (Pride of Utkal).