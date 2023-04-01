5T Secy visits Site for Metro Railway connecting Cuttack & Puri

TNI Bureau: Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V.K Pandian early this morning visited the site for metro railway connecting Cuttack and Puri with senior officers.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kunmar Jena and Development Commissioner Anu Garg were among other senior officials who accompanied Pandian and inspected the site proposed for the metro railway between the Silver City and Pilgrim City of the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that the State Government is mulling over to run metro trains in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri in coming days for ease of travel.

The metro train services is expected to cut short the travel time between the destinations.