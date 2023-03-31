OMC Contributes Rs 100 Crore to Odisha CMRF

TNI Bureau: Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) contributed Rs. 100 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) today for the state’s noble initiatives “Harischandra Sahayata” and “Mahaprayan” Yojana.

Minister, Steel & Mines, Works Prafulla Kumar Mallik handed over cheque of this amount today to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today at Naveen Niwas in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Steel & Mines Department and Chairman, OMC Deoranjan Kumar Singh,

Under the Harischandra Sahayata Yojana, the poor and destitute get financial assistance to perform last rites of their family member while Mahaprayan Yojana has been implemented in order to help the people to carry the dead body of their near and dear from the place of death to residence.

Also present on the occasion were V. K. Pandian, IAS, Secretary to CM-Transformational Initiatives (5T); Balwant Singh, IAS, Managing Director, OMC and senior officials of the Corporation.

OMC has been contributing to the CMRF for the noble initiatives of the Govt. of Odisha intending for the welfare of the people of the State. It has also been contributing substantially towards the socio-economic development of the people especially residing in its mining periphery through its various CSR initiatives.