VIP Darshan fraud: Complaint lodged against ‘Hari Omm’ App 

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious note of the fraud being done by mobile application named ‘Hari Omm’ by assuring to avail VIP Darshan at Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has officially lodged a complaint.

The SJTA lodged complaint at Puri Cyber Police Station alleging that the ‘Hari Omm’ app is misleading the devotees by offering fake VIP Darshan bookings.

It is alleged that the ‘Hari Omm’ app by falsely claiming to have affiliated with the SJTA is charging exorbitant amounts from the devotees assuring to provide them VIP Darshan.

While the Cyber police, based on the complaint, is said to have started an investigation into the matter, the SJTA has requested devotees not to believe any such false claim and fall prey but to rely only on verified sources and official announcements for darshan procedures at Srimandir.