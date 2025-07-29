Doormats with Lord Jagannath’s Image triggers Outrage

TNI Burea: Doormats with Lord Jagannath’s image being sold by Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress have triggered outrage among the uncountable devotees.

Though the Indian government has banned the international e-commerce platform, however, some devotees discovered doormats with Lord Jagannath’s image are being sold via AliExpress.

Advertisement of the controversial product shows the doormats, which are usually used to wipe feet, has Lord Jagannath’s image printed on it.

Even one of the individuals is also seen standing on the image of Mahaprabhu which was strongly criticized by the devotees, cultural activists, and concerned citizens.

Meanwhile, a Puri-based organisation named Badadanda Seba filed a complaint with the Singhadwar Police Station, demanding action against the e-commerce platform and seller.