No more Tiger in Satkosia Tiger Reserve: PCCF

TNI Bureau: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha has made a shocking revelation about the presence of tiger in Odisha’s Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

According to Jha, the Satkosia Tiger Reserve, which is famous for tiger, has now become tiger less. He informed that there were tigers five years ago but now there are no more tigers in the Tiger Reserve. Besides, there is no plan to bring the big cat to the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in near future.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The PCCF’s revelation on the occasion of International Tiger Day has shocked everyone especially the animal lovers. He, however, mentioned that Simlipal National Park has a total of 30 tigers.

There are two types of tigers in Simlipal National Park, i.e 1) normal tiger, and 2) black tiger, Jha said adding that the cubs will be included in the census once they become two-year-old.

Notably, the counting of tigers done once in four years.