Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Congress

Insight Bureau: Congress Leader from Jammu & Kashmir and former MLC, son of former J&K governor Dr. Karan Singh, Vikramaditya Singh has resigned from the party today. He has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party to Sonia Gandhi.

In his statement today, he said that the Congress Party has failed to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Vikramaditya is the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of Kashmir, who signed the accession treaty with India in 1948. It’s believed that Vikramaditya will join the BJP ahead of J&K Assembly Polls.