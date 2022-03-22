Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev Arrested

Insight Bureau: Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev who had been charged with attempt to murder & causing grievous injury to people has been arrested, informed Balugaon SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik today.

According to the SDPO, Jagdev was arrested after he recovered from his injuries and discharged from hospital today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He was being treated for the injuries suffered during the mob attack after he rammed his vehicle into the crowd near the Banpur block office in Khordha.

At least 6 common people, 10 policemen and 2 journalists were injured in the incident.