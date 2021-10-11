‘Floating Restaurant’ inaugurated at Cuttack Boat Club

Insight Bureau: State Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) chairperson Shreemayee Mishra on Sunday inaugurated a ‘floating restaurant’ at the premises of Silver City Boat Club in Cuttack to enjoy a delicious meal with adventurous water sports in the waters of the river. Following the Covid guidelines, tourists can enjoy this 4-seater floating restaurant.

Inaugurating the restaurant, OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is now focusing on strengthening the tourism infrastructure in all parts of the state. Especially in Odisha, there is a huge potential for water sports and fun water sports and the state government is taking various steps to attract tourists.

In April this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Silver City Boat Club on the banks of the Mahanadi in Cuttack. However, it was closed due to the corona epidemic. But it has been reopened for tourists following the Covid guidelines after the state government allowed it.

Now that the festive season has begun, people in the state, including Cuttack residents, can enjoy delicious food floating in the river water. OTDC chairperson Mishra, on the other hand, suggested how the boat club could attract more nature lovers and tourists from within and outside the state on social media and other platforms in the coming days.

In this Occasion, OTDC managing director and state tourism director Sachin Ramchandra Yadav said the Silver City Boat Club has all kinds of facilities to enjoy water-based sports. A eight-seater plotting restaurant has been inaugurated here today. In the coming days, Eight more seats and 30 more floating restaurants are expected to open. Covid guidelines have been instructed to protect the safety of tourists while running water sports and floating restaurants.

OTDC general manager Shantanu Mohanty said steps were being taken to strengthen the boat club’s infrastructure and ancillary services in the coming days. OTDC company secretary Prashant Panda, divisional manager Pranab Kumar Chand, marketing manager Ranjan Mishra, Cuttack Pantha Nivas manager Tariq Alli and other OTDC officials were present on the occasion.