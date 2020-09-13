Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 13, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eleven deaths and single-day spike of 3913 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 150807 including 34849 active cases and 115279 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has increased to 8.07% on September 12 as compared to 7.41% on September 11. Odisha has tested 48,504 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 41,164 Antigen Tests, 7202 RT-PCR Tests and 138 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3913 new cases, 2348 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1565 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 556 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Khordha, 2 from Cuttack, 1 each from Ganjam, Balesore, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 626. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 215 in Ganjam, 92 in Khordha, 47 in Cuttack, 15 in Balasoe and 10 in Mayurbhanj.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 60 (Balasore), Male 62, Male 66 (Both Bhubaneswar), Male 45, Male 74 (Both Cuttack), Male 55 (Ganjam), Male 62 (Kalahandi), Male 60 (Khordha), Male 60 (Mayurbhanj) and Male 84 (Sonepur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (382), Puri (212), Jharsuguda (162) and Kendrapada (156).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (556), Cuttack (382), Puri (212), Jharsuguda (162), Kendrapada (156), Mayurbhanj (147), Bargarh (146), Balangir (142), Sambalpur (141), Balasore (134), Jajpur (128), Nuapada (128), Bhadrak (123), Nabarangpur (112), Jagatsinghpur (108), Angul (103), Koraput (100), Rayagada (98), Sonepur (91), Kandhamal (86), Ganjam (86), Keonjhar (76), Dhenkanal (74), Malkangiri (68), Boudh (61), Nayagarh (60), Kalahandi (60), Sundargarh (35), Gajapati (16) and Deogarh (15).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (3 from Khordha, 2 from Cuttack, 1 each from Ganjam, Balesore, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sonepur)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3217.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 12: 48,504.

➡️ State Pool: 107