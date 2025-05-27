Vedanta Eyes Jagannath Land In Puri

Despite getting a jolt in 2010 with its University plan in Puri, the Vedanta Group is in no mood to give in. Industrialist Anil Agarwal has renewed his plea for establishment of the Vedanta University in Puri, saying he wants to set up world-class university to provide top-notch education to Indian students.

Vedanta’s offer came a few days in view of hardships and uncertainty faced by 800 Indian students at Harvard University following the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s decision to revoke its enrolling ability of international students under the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP). Puri remains high on agenda of Vedanta Group and they eye the Jagannath land for their business expansion. Will they succeed? Let’s wait and watch.