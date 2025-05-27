TNI Evening News Headlines – May 27, 2025

➡️Assault on Journalist in Puintala, Balangir: Prime Accused Gajendra Dalai arrested from Jharsuguda. 4 other accused were arrested yesterday.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
➡️Portion of under-construction tunnel on Khordha-Balangir route caves in again.
➡️Low pressure forms, to become more marked during next 48 hours. SRC issues advisory for collectors. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm activity with lightning very likely over the districts of Odisha during 27th to 31st May 2025.
➡️The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Odisha in the next two to three days. Odisha to receive above normal rainfall in 2025: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohanty.
➡️Dreaded Maoist of Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) division, Bijaya Punem alias Ajay, arrying Rs 4 lakh bounty surrenders before Rayagada SP.
➡️MLA Pabitra Saunta faces extortion allegations by liquor traders in Laxmipur in Koraput district.
➡️CBDT extends the due date of filing of ITRs, from 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025.
➡️DRDO’s Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL) today inaugurated a Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC).
➡️President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Awards to 68 eminent personalities at second Civil Investiture Ceremony.
➡️Maharashtra: One dead, trains, flights impacted as monsoon triggers heavy rains in Maharashtra.
➡️Two Armymen designed logo of Operation Sindoor.
➡️All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor reaches Panama.
➡️Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant hit a century in team’s final match of IPL 2025 in 54-ball.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Pakistan’s Faisalabad division.
Comments are closed.