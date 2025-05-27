Kichakeswari Temple Development on the Cards

By JB Dash: The State Integrated Plan Approval Committee (SIPAC) has drafted a development plan for the 11th century old Kichakeswari Temple in Mayurbhanj district under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive” (PRASHAD) of Central Government. It envisages overall development, revamp of the temple & precincts with several amenities such as tourist accommodation lounge, community Hall and peripheral garden etc.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The plan has already been approved & submitted by the Odisha Government to Ministry of Culture & Tourism awaiting release of funds. Once the funds are received, work on this historic temple, museum, Mrutuynjay Mahadev Temple, temple pond, and parking area construction beautification will begin.