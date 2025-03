TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has smartly invited Leader of the Opposition, and former CM Naveen Patnaik, as a distinguished guest for the Biju Patnaik Jayanti celebrations at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, on March 5 at 7 PM.

The event celebrates Biju Patnaik’s legacy, despite the government cancelling March 5 as a public holiday. However, BJD has rejected it, calling it WhatsApp invitation.