Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Records With Stunning 171 as India Crush UAE in U-19 Asia Cup Opener

Dubai: India’s 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the spotlight on Friday after producing a breathtaking knock of 171 runs off just 95 balls in the U-19 Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates at the ICC Academy Ground. His explosive innings not only powered India to a commanding total but also rewrote multiple records in youth cricket.

India, asked to bat first by UAE captain Yayin Rai, had a shaky start when skipper Ayush Mhatre was dismissed for four in the third over. But the momentum shifted dramatically once Suryavanshi joined Aaron George at the crease. What followed was a partnership built on clean hitting, confidence and complete dominance over the UAE bowlers.

Suryavanshi began steadily before switching to all-out attack. He reached his half-century in just 30 balls, and soon after unleashed a flurry of boundaries that left the opposition helpless. The young southpaw hammered nine fours and a staggering 14 sixes, breaking the Youth ODI world record for most sixes in a single innings, surpassing Australia’s Michael Hill who hit 12 in 2008.

He also broke the U-19 Asia Cup record for most sixes in an innings, previously held by Afghanistan’s Darwish Rasooli (10 sixes in 2017). His hundred came in just 56 balls, and he continued with the same intensity to reach 150 in 84 deliveries. Suryavanshi eventually fell to a run-out but not before scoring one of the greatest knocks in youth cricket. His 171 is now the second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs, just behind Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 177 in 2002.

India’s massive total of 433/6 was supported by valuable contributions from the middle order: Aaron George (69), Vihaan Malhotra (69), Vedant Trivedi (38), Abhigyan Kundu (32) and Kanishk Chouhan (28) all chipped in, ensuring the team set UAE a towering target of 434 runs.

Suryavanshi’s extraordinary performance has now made him one of the brightest young stars to watch in Indian cricket, marking a dream start for the team in the U-19 Asia Cup.