TNI Evening News Headlines – December 12, 2025

📌Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) will be established in Bhubaneswar with an expenditure of Rs 200 crore, informed Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha.
📌BJD delegation meets Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, submits a detailed memorandum, demanding action against Nilagiri MLA Santosh Khatua over abusive remarks.
📌 District Cultural Festival MONDEI & Palli Shree Mela 2025 inaugurated in Nabarangpur which will run from December 12 to December 16.
📌Man rapes 11-year-old girl at her house in Bhubaneswar while victim’s parents were away.
📌Family files murder complaint over mysterious death of popular Odia Jatra comedian Guru Prusty.
📌STF busts inter-state gun racket in Bhubaneswar; pistols seized.
📌Committee on Public Undertakings, chaired by BJP National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, created parliamentary history by presenting 11 reports in a single day.
📌Union Cabinet approves a proposal for conducting Census of India 2027 at a cost of Rs 11,718.24 crore, which will be the first-ever digital census.
📌A bill to set up a Higher Education regulator, replacing bodies such as the UGC and AICTE was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday.
📌Union Cabinet clears Bill to strike off 71 laws which have outlived utility.
📌PM Modi will visit Oman on 17–18 December 2025 at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
📌IndiGo announced that it will operate over 2,000 flights on 12 December 2025.
📌IndiGo cancels 160 flights at Delhi, Bengaluru Airports.
📌Singer Zubeen Garg death: 4 accused charged with murder in SIT chargesheet.
📌Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s blistering 171 off 95 balls powers India to a 234-run win over UAE in their opening U19 Asia Cup match in Dubai.
📌Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat reversed her decision to retire and announce to fight for the elusive medal at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.
📌Germany summons Russian ambassador following accusations of sabotage, cyberattacks and interference in German elections.
