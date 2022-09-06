Utkalika seeks GI tag for Brass & Bell Metalware ⁨

TNI Bureau: Odisha State Co-operative Handicrafts Corporation Limited (Utkalika) on Monday submitted an application for Geographical Indication (GI) marking for “Odisha Brass and Bell Metal” products to the Industry and Domestic Trade Promotion Department of the Department of Commerce.

Shyambabhakta Mishra, Director of Handicrafts, said the application for a GI label on brass and bell metal handicrafts, musical instruments and household/kitchen utensils and containers was submitted under Section 11(1) of the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection). . law 1999.

The state has brass and bell metal clusters in Dhenkanal, Angul, Bargarh, Cuttack, Ganjam (bell metal only), Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda and Nayagarh. These clusters have around 9,000 artisans, according to the Odisha Arts and Crafts Directorate.

Currently Andhra Pradesh Department has provided GI tags for its bells and brass metalwork made in Budhithi Village of Srikakulam and Madhya Pradesh for its Datia and Tikamgarh bell metalware.