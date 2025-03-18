Upasna Mohapatra raises Healthcare issues in Assembly

TNI Bureau: In view of the shortage of doctors in the State, the Odisha Government is actively taking steps to address the issue on a war footing. The Odisha Public Service Commission has been instructed to initiate the recruitment process for 5,822 doctor positions and CM Mohan Majhi is holding discussions to find a swift resolution to the issue, as stated by Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in the Assembly.

Responding to a question by Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra, the Health Minister acknowledged that many doctor and paramedical staff positions remain vacant in the State. Out of the approved 19,984 doctor positions in Odisha, 6,760 remain unfilled. To tackle this issue, the government, under the Chief Minister’s directive, has asked the Public Service Commission to release advertisements for filling 5,822 doctor positions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Health Minister assured that this move would help alleviate the doctor shortage in various hospitals across the state.

During the Assembly’s Q&A session, MLA Mohapatra raised concerns about healthcare services in her Constituency. She pointed out that the Community Health Centre in Rebana Nuagaon is facing issues due to the presence of lone temporary medical superintendent.

Additionally, the Khajuria Primary Health Centre is functioning without a doctor, causing difficulties for the general public in accessing proper healthcare. She had sought clarifications on government’s plans to resolve these issues.