Odisha Sets Minimum Age for Class 1 Admission at Six Years, Extends Cutoff to September 1

TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has set the minimum age for Class 1 admission at six years, aligning with NEP 2020. Effective from the 2025-26 academic session, the age cutoff has been extended to September 1.

This move aims to strengthen early education and ensure a smoother transition for students, the School and Mass Education Department announced on Tuesday.