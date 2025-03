TNI Bureau: The Odisha Crime Branch has intensified the probe into former minister Naba Kishore Das’ murder, following demands for a CBI inquiry. A two-member team has begun recording statements of his family in Jharsuguda.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stated the previous investigation was not dodgy under the BJD government. Das’ daughter Dipali has sought a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to push for a CBI probe.