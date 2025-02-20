UP Police launches crackdown on sale of Kumbh Bathing Pics

TNI Bureau: Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a crackdown on social media accounts selling explicit images and videos of women pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Authorities registered cases on February 17 and February 19 against an Instagram account and a Telegram channel, respectively, for sharing content showing women bathing and changing clothes. The videos, sold for Rs 1,999 to Rs 3,000, violate privacy and dignity.

Police chief Prashant Kumar confirmed that investigation is being conducted by the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station. The police have also contacted Meta for details on the account operators and promise strict legal action.