BJD MLA Arun Sahoo disapproves 5T Implementation

While speaking at OTV Foresight yesterday, BJD MLA Arun Sahoo has expressed his displeasure over the implementation and execution of 5T program under VK Pandian. Arun Sahoo admitted that the 5T concept turned out to be a big failure although it was created with good intention.

We lost badly due to 5T mismanagement, said Arun Sahoo. The scheme was badly managed and a lot of funds were siphoned off. “That led to a disaster and we lost the polls badly,” he added.

“People think that we would hesitate to discuss 5T. But, we don’t and we won’t. The narrative was set around 5T failure and we failed to counter it. Yes, we lost due to 5T narrative. Now, another narrative built by BJP, ‘Odia Asmita’, will kill BJP in Odisha. Questions will be asked on Odia Asmita everyday and they won’t have answers,” claims Arun Sahoo.