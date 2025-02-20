Rekha Gupta, The Tigress gets Power to rule Delhi

New Delhi: In a historic turn, BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta, known as “The Tigress,” was officially sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister on Thursday at Ramlila Ground, ending a 27-year absence of BJP rule in the national capital. Her cabinet includes ministers such as Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme with a ₹5 lakh top-up and will further table 14 pending CAG reports in the Assembly, as Delhi’s administration seeks greater transparency and public welfare improvements.
