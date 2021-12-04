Unvaccinated Youth in Mumbai tests positive for Omicron

Insight Bureau: A 33-year-old “unvaccinated” youth in Mumbai became the 4th case of Omicron Covid Variant in India. He had returned from Capetown, South Africa on November 24. He travelled via Dubai and Delhi.

He has not taken a single Covid Vaccine dose yet. It’s not clear how he was allowed to travel without vaccination.

The youth hails from Kalyan-Dombivali. He is mildly symptomatic and is being treated at the Covid Care Centre in Kalyan-Dombivali. 12 of his high-risk contacts & 23 of the low-risk contacts have been tested negative for COVID-19.

25 of his co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also been tested negative. Others are being traced.

Earlier, 3 Omicron cases were detected in India – 2 in Karnataka and 1 in Gujarat. One of them was a South African National and already returned to his country. The other one in Karnataka had no travel history.