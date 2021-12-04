TNI Evening News Headlines – December 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 71 more COVID positive cases & 95 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 47 local contact cases and 24 quarantine cases.

➡️ 257 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1039461.

➡️ Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated Odisha Government’s efforts on good governance at 2-day regional conference on ‘Replication of Good Governance Practices’ held in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ weakened into a Deep Depression, to reach Puri tomorrow.

➡️ Winter Session of Odisha Assembly: Speaker SN Patro adjourns the proceedings of House till Monday following ruckus by oppositions.

➡️ Jajpur: Padma Shri awardee Nanda Prusty’s health condition deteriorated; shifted to Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports first Omicron Variant case; India’s confirmed cases rise to 4.

➡️ Officials in Gujarat said the patient, who tested positive for Omicron, is a 72-year old man of Indian origin who has lived in Zimbabwe for decades and came to India last month.

➡️ 16 Naxals surrender to police in insurgency-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

➡️ Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away. He was 67.

➡️ Government okays plan to produce over 5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles at Amethi in UP.

➡️ SKM forms five-member committee for dialogue with government on pending demands of protesting farmers.

➡️ New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler in Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings

➡️ Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu entered the summit clash of BWF World Tour Finals with a hard fought win over Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semifinals.

➡️ Centre effects major bureaucratic reshuffle, Alka Upadhyaya appointed NHAI chief.

World News

➡️ Dozens arrested in Pakistan over lynching of Sri Lankan man.

➡️ Risk of reinfection high with Omicron variant of Covid-19: South African study.

➡️ Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia.

➡️ Pakistan to allow Afghan trucks to transport wheat, life-saving drugs from India to Afghanistan.