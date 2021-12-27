UK Woman finds Chicken Head in KFC Order

Insight Bureau: KFC is probably no exaggeration to say that there will be chicken lovers who do not know this name. The company, which started somewhere in America, has gained worldwide popularity. If KFC outlets are open even in small towns, the craze for this brand can be understood.

The company has turned chicken fans around the world by smearing chicken with its own flavour. However, the latest work done by this company has shocked a woman. This incident has gone viral right now.

A woman named Gabrielle from Twickenham, England booked KFC chicken online. The woman booked the Hot Wing Meal. However, along with the wings, the chicken head came as a shock at once.

She immediately posted a photo of the chicken head on instagram and tagged UK KFC. KFC responded to this post.

Responding to her tweet, KFC replied “we are genuinely surprised by this photo. Baffled even.”

KFC UK has also invited her and her family to meet their team and apologized for the inconvenience.

KFC sought to reassure that they “serve real chicken” and “best laid out plans on rare occasions go awry”. They reportedly took the complaint “seriously” and have put strict measures with suppliers and even restrained the teams to stop the incident from happening again.