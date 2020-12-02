UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine; Vaccination from Next Week

TNI Bureau: The United Kingdom has become the first Country in the World to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.

The British MHRA says the vaccine offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness. The Country has already ordered 40m doses to vaccinate its people.