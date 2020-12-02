UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine; Vaccination from Next Week
TNI Bureau: The United Kingdom has become the first Country in the World to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.
The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use.
The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.
The British MHRA says the vaccine offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness. The Country has already ordered 40m doses to vaccinate its people.
