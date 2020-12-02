London’s Odia Association Hosts Web Boat Sailing Ceremony

TNI Bureau: Odia Cultural Association of London hosted the first ever Web Boat Sailing and Kartik Purnima Celebrations. Organised in the Collaboration of UK’s Jagannath Temple Trust the Grand Online Ceremony was attended by the Odias diaspora across the Globe.

Speaker of Odisha Assembly Dr. Surjya Narayan Patro inaugurated the glittering Festival by lighting the Traditional lamp.

Addressing the virtual gathering Chief Guest Dr. Patro, narrated the rich tradition of Boat sailing and Kartika Purnima in Odisha. He appealed the Odias community of London to be the Fame and Fortune bearers for their mother state like yester year’s merchant sons. Attending as honourable Guest Former Union Minister Jual Oram profusely thanked the London’s Odia Association for keeping the majestic tradition of Odisha alive in London, the epicentre of Europe. Delivering his speech during the Internet Event, Former State minister Prasad Harichandan explained the rich and deep routed meaning of Aa, Kaa, Maa and Bai focussing on the maritime golden history of Odisha.

Present as Guest of Honour Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi, observed that Boat Sailing Ceremony at the heart of World’s Cultural Capital London is a matter of much pride and privilege moment for Odisha and Odias. Attending the spectacular Ceremony as distinguished guest professor of Ravenshaw University, Dr. Sanjay Satapathy narrated the uniqueness and quintessence of Jagannath cult and Culture in an engrossing discourse. President of Bahrain Odia Samaj Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj congratulated the organisers for the success of the Celebration. Dr. Chetan Satpathy from Jagannath Temple Trust elaborated the detailed planning of the Temple construction in a power point presentation. Member of the House of Commons Dr. Virendra Sharma gave a clarion call to younger generations to preserve India’s age old values and heritage. Ramesh Biswal from Nigeria highlighted on the activities of Shree Jagannath Chintan and Chetana Worlwide.

The magnetic presence of Ollywood Mega Star and Corona Super Warrior Sabyasachi Mishra had an electrified spell over the young masses present. The disciples of Guru Pradeep Kumar Das, enthralled the audiences with their scintillating musical presentations. Renowned singers Diptirekha Padhi, Swati Sweta Rout and Bhajan specialist Santosh Parida also entertained the crowd with their popular numbers.

The artistes of Utsav Dance Institute captivated the Audience with their innovative Dance performances. The special attraction of the Livestreamed Cultural Jamboori, were video clips on Popular songs and dances on Boat sailing, quiz competition and competition of Boats among kids.

The entire arrangement was well managed by the President of Odisha Society of United Kingdom Sumant Mansingh.

Ace Comperers Debi Patnaik , Master Vidip Sahoo and Dikshita Rout Co –ordinated the programmes on the digital stage. Able Organisers Sukant Sahu, Archana Mansingh, Umakant Rout, Santosh Sahu, Amulya Jena, Sabitha Das, Rashmi Nanda, Subhkant Das and Bijay Sahoo ensured the neat execution of the Festival. President of Australia Odia Samaj Dr. Nalini Pati, Chairperson of JTT Dr. Sahadev Swain, General Secretary of JTT Dr. Prakash Dey and General Secretary of OSUK Sibaranjan Biswal were among the distinguished personalities, who graced the occasion.