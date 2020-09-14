Uddhav focuses on Covid-19 while Rivals eulogise Kangana

TNI Bureau: With 10,60,308 Covid-19 positive cases – highest in any region in the world and 20,000+ daily cases on a regular basis, Maharashtra has become the Global Covid Hotbed. Covid Death Toll in the State has gone up to 29,531.

Maharashtra is also in the news for political drama involving Actors like Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Raut, Arnab Goswami and others. TV Channels have ignored all other issues to focus on Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood and Kangana Ranaut.

However, Uddhav Thackeray, who has been at rhe receiving end, refused to bite the bait. In his TV address, he focused more on Covid-19 and appealed people not to hit the streets over Maratha Reservation row.

Uddhav sought to assure the people of Maharashtra that all political parties in the State will stay united to fight for the cause of Maratha rights. He appealed proole to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and avoid gatherings.

On the political front, Uddhav neither took any name nor tried to play the victim card. He vowed to face any political storm saying there is an attempt to defame Maharashtra.

Uddhav maintained a stoic silence on Kangana Ranaut, who has built a massive cult following and discussed ways to fight Corona Pandemic, announcing the launch of “My Family, My Responsibility” campaign.

“My silence is not my weakness”, he said.