BJP Odisha President Samir Mohanty tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: BJP’s Odisha Unit President Samir Mohanty has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.
Samir Mohanty has been hospitalised as per the advice of the Doctors although he is stable. He requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary.
Earlier, BJP MP from Bargarh, Suresh Pujari had tested positive for Covid-19, but recovered later.
Due to symptoms of Corona, I went for the test and found positive. I am doing well, but as per the advice of doctors I got hospitalized and under treatment. I request to all who have come in contact with me in past few days to kindly isolate and conduct test if necessary.
— Samir Mohanty (@SamirMohantyBJP) September 14, 2020
