BJP Odisha President Samir Mohanty tests positive for Covid-19

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP Odisha President Samir Mohanty
TNI Bureau:  BJP’s Odisha Unit President Samir Mohanty has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter handle.

Samir Mohanty has been hospitalised as per the advice of the Doctors although he is stable. He requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days, to isolate themselves and get tested if necessary.

Earlier, BJP MP from Bargarh, Suresh Pujari had tested positive for Covid-19, but recovered later.

