UDAN to Make India Fly at Affordable Airfare

New Delhi: The government has extended the UDAN scheme for another 10 years, aiming to enhance regional air connectivity with 120 new destinations and 40 million additional fliers. Announced in Budget 2025, the modified UDAN initiative seeks to make air travel more affordable, especially for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Since its launch in 2016, UDAN has operationalized 619 routes, benefiting 14 million passengers. While the scheme has seen mixed results, aviation experts believe the expansion will transform India’s aviation landscape, improving connectivity and accessibility across the country.