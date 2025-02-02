Trisha Gongadi shines at Women’s U19 T20I World Cup

Kuala Lumpur: India won the Women’s U19 T20I World Cup in Kuala Lumpur without losing a match in the tournament. It was India’s second successive title. Young Trisha Gongadi took the tournament by storm with her all-round performance.

‘Player of the Match’ in the final against South Africa with 3/15 and 44* & ‘Player of the Series’ with 309 runs and 7 wickets in the tournament, Trisha Gongadi played a key role in Indian dominance in the World Cup. A close watch will be kept on her future performance to conclude if a Star is born in Indian Women Cricket.