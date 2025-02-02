Stampede at Rourkela; Time to be Vigilant at Barabati

Rourkela: A stampede-like situation arose outside Rourkela’s Birsa Munda Stadium during the Hockey India League finale, as thousands gathered to watch actress Sara Ali Khan’s performance. Despite arrangements for 20,000 spectators, over 30,000 people thronged the venue, leading to chaos.

Ticketing miscommunication further worsened the situation, with many stranded outside despite holding passes. Several people, including police personnel, sustained minor injuries. Authorities now urge increased vigilance for upcoming events, especially at Barabati Stadium, to prevent similar incidents. Hockey India apologized for the overcrowding, emphasizing the need for better crowd management.